Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $209.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

