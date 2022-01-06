Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $732,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

