Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $227,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

