Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $321.32 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.55 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.43.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,850 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $631,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,755 shares of company stock valued at $60,265,189 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

