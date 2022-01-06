Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $135.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

