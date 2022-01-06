Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in American International Group by 464,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after acquiring an additional 999,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

