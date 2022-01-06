Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,079 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 367,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000.

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $94.32 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $97.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

