Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

BABA stock opened at $121.16 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $328.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

