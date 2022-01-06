Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 515,000 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.35% of Sangamo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7,092.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

