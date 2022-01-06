Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $484,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

