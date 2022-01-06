Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $578,000 in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 485,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 134.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

