Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.87.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,588. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

