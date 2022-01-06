Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.56.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

