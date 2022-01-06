Morgan Stanley Downgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Underweight

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

ETR opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Entergy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Entergy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

