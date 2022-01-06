Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $91.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.75. 168,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653,661. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

