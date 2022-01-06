Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $631,497.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $631,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MORN opened at $321.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.56 and a 200 day moving average of $285.43. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.55 and a twelve month high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Morningstar by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

