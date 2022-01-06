MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.47

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.99.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $230,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

