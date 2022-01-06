Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MOTV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 489,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,626. Motive Capital has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Motive Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Motive Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motive Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

