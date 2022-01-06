Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alexander Grinberg Sells 7,003 Shares

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexander Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75.

NYSE MOV traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,369. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $948.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

