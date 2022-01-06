MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MPXOF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 35,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. MPX International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

