Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Graham by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

GHC traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $653.86. 136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $590.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.13. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $527.61 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

