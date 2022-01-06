Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $295,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 6,096.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 62,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

