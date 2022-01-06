Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $968,000 Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EURN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 57.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after buying an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Euronav by 108.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 22.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 505,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of EURN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,675. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.