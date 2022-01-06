MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $651.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $651.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $643.57.

MSCI stock opened at $566.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $629.95 and its 200 day moving average is $613.48. MSCI has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

