M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Amundi acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in M&T Bank by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,948,235,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $166.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,268. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.45. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

