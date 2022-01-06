MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 318 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $8,601,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.04 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

