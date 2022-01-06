MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 296 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $224.57 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

