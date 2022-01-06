MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 848.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

