MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TFC opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

