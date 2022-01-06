MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys New Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.