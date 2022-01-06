MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $145,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.81. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $175.45 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

