MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Invests $102,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average is $124.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.