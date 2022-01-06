Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the November 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MURGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 96,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

