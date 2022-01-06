Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $29.18

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $30.41. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 13,953 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.