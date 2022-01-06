My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.54 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00060746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.58 or 0.07858186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00075753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.28 or 0.99925471 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007843 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.