Nabox (NABOX) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Nabox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $1.17 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.90 or 0.07892875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,150.26 or 0.99821047 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,540,771,286 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars.

