National Bank Financial Comments on Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of STN opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42. Stantec has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

