National Bank Financial Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRU. TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.87.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$12.02. 327,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 37.80. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.17.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.