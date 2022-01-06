National Bankshares Boosts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$7.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.20.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

HWX traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$5.57. 656,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$2.62 and a one year high of C$5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.