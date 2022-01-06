National Bankshares Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s previous close.

AAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

AAV stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 323,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.96. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$8.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9026416 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

