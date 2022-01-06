National Bankshares Trims PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Target Price to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.32.

TSE:PSK traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.17. 267,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$10.14 and a one year high of C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. Equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

