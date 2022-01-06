National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Ian Livingston Acquires 1,838 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Ian Livingston purchased 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($14.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,426.98).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,063.60 ($14.33) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,005.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 958. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,074.80 ($14.48). The firm has a market cap of £38.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

Get National Grid alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

NG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.74) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.17 ($14.12).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.