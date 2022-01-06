National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report sales of $182.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.38 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $162.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $720.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.61 million to $722.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $749.94 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $768.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

