Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.99. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 14,685 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

