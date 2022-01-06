Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.0 days.

Nearmap stock remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nearmap has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Get Nearmap alerts:

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.