Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.0 days.
Nearmap stock remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nearmap has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.
Nearmap Company Profile
Read More: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.