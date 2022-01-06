NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 261.5 days.

NIPNF stock remained flat at $$45.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

Get NEC alerts:

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.