NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 261.5 days.
NIPNF stock remained flat at $$45.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.
NEC Company Profile
