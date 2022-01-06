Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Nephros stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

