Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.72

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.72 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 67.25 ($0.91). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 68.72 ($0.93), with a volume of 24,321 shares trading hands.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The stock has a market cap of £103.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.72.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

