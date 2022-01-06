Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.46. 36,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

