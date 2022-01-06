Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $567.52 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.53. The firm has a market cap of $251.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

